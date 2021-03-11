Ravneet Singh Bittu Appointed Leader of Congress in LS

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 11 March, appointed Ludhiana Member of Parliament member Ravneet Singh Bittu as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Bittu has been given the temporary charge of the position for the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament.

Amid the upcoming state Assembly elections, this development comes after Bengal Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had to leave for campaigning.

As Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha is also occupied with Assam polls, the Ludhiana MP will have to head the party’s strategy in the Lower House at a time when legislative processes have been halted due to the Opposition’s appeals for suspension of work owing to the hike in fuel prices.