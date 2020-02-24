How Ravi Pujari’s 26 Years Long Run From Law Ended in a Barbershop

Living under a false name of Anthony Fernandez, his attempts to become a 'social worker' ended gangster Ravi Pujari’s 26 years long run from the law. Pujari, who is wanted in 97 cases, including 12 cases of murder, was extradited to India from Senegal on 23 February.

Pujari, who was once part of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and a close associate of Chotta Rajan, was arrested while getting his hair coloured at a local barbershop in Senegal on 19 January.

Announcing the arrest, Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said, "After a long chase of a ghost-like figure, it comes to a conclusion."

Pujari has been sent to 14 days of police custody.

Officers of Karnataka police were tasked with bringing the gangster back to India on 18 July 2018, after a fresh tip-off on his whereabouts emerged.