'Rashtriya Ramayan Mahotsav' To Be Held in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh Over 3 Days

The National Ramayan Festival, or 'Rashtriya Ramayan Mahotsav,' is scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh for a period of three days, starting from Thursday, 1 June, the state government announced.

During the event, artists from the Manas Mandali group will showcase their talents while presenting unique perspectives about the Ramayan.

The state government said that Cambodia and Indonesia will be sending their representatives to participate in the event. Several performances by prominent artists will also be held, including by Kumar Vishwas, Maithili Thakur, Baba Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Shanmukha Priya, and Sharad Sharma.