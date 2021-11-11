Rape Threat to Kohli’s Baby: 'Poor Sight, Son to Apologise,’ Father of IIT Grad

A Srinivas from Hyderabad is a distraught father who discovered Twitter only when his son, 23-year-old Ramnagesh Akubathini, got arrested on Wednesday, 10 November, for having tweeted a rape threat to the daughter of Virat Kohli, captain of India's cricket team.

The father, who is now in Mumbai to assist his son with the case says, "He made a mistake. He is ready to apologise." Mumbai police had arrested Akubathini, an IIT-graduate and software engineer, and transferred him from Hyderabad to Mumbai on the day of his arrest.

Now, Akubathini's kin maintains that his eyesight is "compromised" because of which he could have "accidentally sent the unintended tweet".

Speaking to The Quint, the father who is a technician at Medak's Ordinance factory – a Central government establishment – said, "I did not know anything about this till the police came to our home. I did not even know that there is something called Twitter. I would have guided my son better if I knew that he was being abusive on the internet." Akubathini should not have typed out the message, "which got accidentally sent", in the first place, he said.