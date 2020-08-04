Images of Proposed Model for Ram Temple Shared Before Bhoomi Pujan
Images of the proposed model of the Ram Temple have been tweeted by the temple trust ahead of the main event.
Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on 5 August, the official Twitter account of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra temple trust has shared images of the proposed model of the temple.
In a tweet, the trust described the temple to be “a unique example of Indian architecture” and a “manifestation of divinity and grandeur.”
The architect of the temple, Chandrakant Sompura, speaking to PTI, said that the actual Ram temple will be double the size of the proposed model after it was modified following the Supreme Court verdict in 2019.
Here are some images of the proposed model of the Ram temple:
Sompura went on to add that the temple will be constructed in the Nagara style of architecture and will have five domes instead of two.
As per estimates, the project is likely to be completed in the next three years once the construction begins after the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.
The grant event will likely see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, where he will first do Darshan Puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir, after which the PM will do puja of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.
This will then be followed by the main bhoomi pujan and the stage event.
This entire event is expected to last around three hours, where other prominent political leaders – apart from PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath – are expected to join the event virtually.
Invites for the event have been sent to around 150 people, with most of the invitees expected to be at the location by 4 August.
The main programme will begin at around 12:30 pm. After the ceremony, the prime minister will head to Lucknow.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.