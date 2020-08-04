Ram Temple Event in Ayodhya on Wed: Here’s PM Modi’s Itinerary
PM Modi will also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.
The 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 pm on 5 August with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'Shila Pujan', 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Karma Shila Pujan'.
Prior to the function, the prime minister will be part of the 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, according to a statement by the PMO. The itinerary also confirms that he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone.
It also says that PM Modi will also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.The main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 pm and 12.45 pm during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or the auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.
The prime minister will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple that is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises. A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the national spotlight in the 1990s.
Modi is likely to spend around three hours in Ayodhya and during his visit where he will also go to the Hanuman Garhi temple.
Here’s PM Modi’s itinerary for the event:
- PM Modi will arrive from Delhi at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am and immediately leave for Ayodhya by a helicopter.
- He will arrive in Ayodhya at 11.30 am at the Saket Mahavidyalaya where his chopper will land.
- At 11.40 am, Modi will go to Hanuman Garhi temple where he will offer prayers for 10 minutes and then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he will offer prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman.
- He will then plant a ‘Parijat' sapling (considered a divine tree) at 12.10 pm in the temple complex and then proceed for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.
- After the ceremony which will end at 12:45 pm, he will address the saints for about an hour after which he will fly back to Lucknow around 2 pm and then return to Delhi.
