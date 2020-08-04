Ram Temple Event in Ayodhya on Wed: Here’s PM Modi’s Itinerary

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 pm on 5 August with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'Shila Pujan', 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Karma Shila Pujan'.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will be part of the 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, according to a statement by the PMO. The itinerary also confirms that he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone.

It also says that PM Modi will also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.The main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 pm and 12.45 pm during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or the auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.