Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell to 57 Retiring Members From 20 States

The Rajya Sabha on Monday, 23 March, bid farewell to 57 members, including veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who will retire between April and July.

One-third of the members of the Upper House retire every two years.

As many as 57 Rajya Sabha members from 20 states will be retiring in the next three months. Bidding farewell, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said some of the retiring members have been re-elected. However, the House will continue to miss those who will not be coming back, he said.

Stating that change is inevitable and the only constant in life, Naidu noted, "Membership of the parliament in general and Rajya Sabha, in particular, is an honour which comes with its unique set of challenges that calls for significant accountability towards the citizens of our country."