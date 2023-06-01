IPS Officer Rajiv Singh Appointed Manipur Police Chief in Place of P Doungel

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre Rajiv Singh was on Thursday, 1 June, appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur in place of P Doungel, who belongs to the Kuki tribe.

Singh, who had been working as an inspector general (operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force, was sent to Manipur on Tuesday, 30 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order on Thursday.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the order said.