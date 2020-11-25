Cops Detain ‘Missing’ Woman Day After She Alleges Threat From Kin

Rajasthan police took Choudhary into custody even after she filed these complaints. Social activist Shabnam Hashmi, who runs NGO ANHAD and who was with Choudhary on Tuesday afternoon, minutes before she was taken away by the Rajasthan Police, said: “Today (24 November) she was with us at ANHAD. We went to eat at a nearby place, I came back to the office as someone came to meet me, she was with 8 other young girls and boys from ANHAD. As they stepped out of the eating joint, the policemen from Rajasthan police pounced at her and they abducted her and took her away.”

She further added: “I got a call from my colleague and rushed to the local police station as I was told they have taken her to Jamia Nagar police station, when I reached there she wasn't there. I met the SHO who did talk to the Rajasthan police and told them that in front of me very strongly that they have to first bring her to the police station, but the Rajasthan police did not listen to him.”