Rajasthan Priest Burnt Over Alleged Land Dispute Dies, One Nabbed

Temple priest Babulal died on Thursday night, 8 October, after he sustained severe burn injuries during a scuffle over alleged temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district in Rajasthan, reported ANI.

The main accused Kailash Meena has been arrested by the Karauli police.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the brutal act.

“The murder of Babu Lal Vaishnav Ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in a civilised society. Rajasthan government is with the bereaved families in this sad time. The main accused of the incident has been arrested and action is on. The guilty will not be spared,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.