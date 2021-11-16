Rajasthan Govt Reduces VAT on Petrol, Diesel; New Prices Effective From 17 Nov
While the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre, that of diesel has been cut by Rs 5 per litre.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, 14 November, announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
While the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre, that of diesel has been cut by Rs 5 per litre. The new rates will come into effect from Wednesday.
"A unanimous decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per liter in petrol and Rs 5 per liter in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight," Gehlot said in a tweet.
Rajasthan has become the second Congress-ruled state to implement a reduction in the VAT charged on the fuels.
The Punjab government had cut the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.