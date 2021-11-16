Rajasthan Govt Reduces VAT on Petrol, Diesel; New Prices Effective From 17 Nov

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, 14 November, announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

While the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre, that of diesel has been cut by Rs 5 per litre. The new rates will come into effect from Wednesday.

"A unanimous decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per liter in petrol and Rs 5 per liter in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight," Gehlot said in a tweet.