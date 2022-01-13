Rajasthan: Differently Abled Minor Girl Assaulted and Abandoned, Now Stable

A differently abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan.

SP Tejaswani Gautam was quoted as saying, "The girl was admitted to a hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter", news agency ANI reported.

Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena informed that "the doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now". He added that "the accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest".