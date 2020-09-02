Railways to Run Special Trains For Rajasthan JEE, NEET Aspirants

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on 13 September, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is being held from 1-6 September . The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 6 September.

The East Central Railway in a press release said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.

On 31 August, the Railway Minister had said the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on the exam days and the admit card will act as their letter of authority.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

(With inputs from PTI)