Railways Cancels At Least 85 Trains Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“Maintenance of proper cleanliness, use of disinfectant on frequently touched objects and surfaces like billing machine, POS machines, coffee machines, counter top, door handles, table, chair, fridge handles, stall frames by using a regular household cleaning spray like Lizol, Dettol, Colin etc,” it said.

Adequate provision of hand soap and sanitisers at all catering units must be ensured and intensive/thorough cleaning of all catering units must be done on a daily basis.

The order stated that proper packaging of food items must be ensured and usage of loose items should be avoided as far as possible.

“Strict prohibition of entry of outsiders/unauthorised people in food dealing area should be ensured. All staff to pay proper attention to advisories/guidelines issued by ministry of health, FSSAI and local health departments of central and state governments from time to time and ensure compliance thereof,” the guidelines said.