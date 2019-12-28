Railway Officers Oppose Decision to Merge Services, Write to PM

Among the eight different Railways services, accounts, personnel and traffic cadre are selected through UPSC and these can be attempted by people from ‘non-technical’ and humanities background. Meanwhile, electrical, mechanical, engineering, stores, signalling and telecom (S&T) officers are selected through Indian Engineering Service (IES).

Non-technical officers pointed out in their letters that, recruits from UPSC have the acumen for managerial and administrative posts and that “…merging technical and non-technical services will devalue the managerial post, which acts as guidance of public funds for the public good,” reported The Indian Express.