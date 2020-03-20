Railway Officer Suspended for Not Reporting COVID-19 Positive Son

A gazetted railway officer of South Western Railway zone in Bengaluru has been suspended for not informing the state health officials that her son had returned from Germany via Spain, and for lodging him in a government rest house in the city on his arrival. Her son was eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain, was instructed to be in home-quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on 13 March, Friday. His mother, that is, the officer in question, identified as Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) Nagalatha Guruprasad, then put up her son at the Officers Rest House near the station on 17 March, although the reason is unknown. He was tested positive the next day, on 18 March, Wednesday.