‘Rail Roko’ Farmers’ Agitation Enters Day 12, Extended till 8 Oct

The “rail roko” agitation, according ANI, was launched on 24 September, and according to the original plan, slated to conclude on 26 September.

Farmers associated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have, in protest against the new farm laws, reportedly blocked railway tracks by setting up a tents on the rail way lines.

President Ram Nath Kovind, on 27 September, gave assent to the three farm bills, even though the Opposition suggested that the bills should be sent back for review.

With Minimum Support Price not finding a mention in any of the bills, farmers from Punjab and Haryana and other states have been demanding the government to legalise MSP system, to safeguard them from exploitations by private players.