One more railways staffer posted at the Rail Bhavan, on Monday, 25 May tested coronavirus positive, taking the number of COVID-19 cases at the Indian Railways' headquarters to five, within two weeks.According to the Railway Ministry sources, a fourth grade multi-tasking staffer, who last attended the office on 19 May, tested Covid-19 positive. Nine of his contacts at the Rail Bhavan had been home quarantined, sources told IANS.The staffer was responsible for taking files from one official to another, thus coming in contact with several people during the day. They also move files to the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Railway Minister's office.The Railway Ministry in a statement said that Rail Bhavan will remain closed for two days for sanitisation."Some officials of Railway Board have recently tested #COVID19 positive. It's been decided to close all Offices of Rail Bhawan on May 26 & 27 for intensive sanitisation. Offices at 4th floor of Rail Bhawan to remain close till May 29 for thorough disinfection," the ministry said.On Sunday, one senior official had tested COVID-19 positive. She had attended work last on 20 May. As many as 14 officials who worked closely with her have been home quarantined.A day before, another senior officer, involved with restructuring of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), at the Rail Bhavan had tested positive. According to the Ministry officials, the woman staffer had visited the Rail Bhavan on 13 May, after which it was shut for sanitisation for two days. On 11 May, a RPF staffer had tested coronavirus positive. A few days later, a contractual worker who kept monkeys out of the building with his langoor had got infected with coronavirus.(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)