PM Too Busy Toppling Cong Govt to Notice Oil Prices: Rahul Gandhi
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 11 March, took the fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
Gandhi tweeted saying the PM was busy destabilising the elected government while global oil prices crashed. He hinted that the government is not attempting to benefit from the low global oil price, and suggested how the PM could ‘boost the stalled economy’.
Gandhi's comment comes at a time when questions over the future of Congress in MP are looming. Scindia, a prominent party member who was known to be a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, resigned from the party on Tuesday, 10 March.
As of Wednesday, at least 20 Congress MLAs have resigned from the party. If all of these resignations are accepted by the party, it will lose power in MP.
