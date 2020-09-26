‘India Feels the Absence’: Rahul’s B’day Wishes for Manmohan Singh

India feels the absence of a prime minister with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday, 26 September, as he wished the former PM on his 88th birthday.

"His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all," said Gandhi, who has been critical of current PM Narendra Modi on a host of issues, including the handling of the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, and the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).