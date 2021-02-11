‘Hum Do, Humare Do’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over Farm Laws
“The PM says he has given options. Yes, you gave three options – hunger, unemployment and suicide”: Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 11 February, slammed the Modi government over the farm laws in the Lok Sabha, citing the family planning slogan of 'Hum do, humare do' to say that the laws will benefit only select corporates at the expense of farmers.
“There was a slogan for family planning 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like corona comes back in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. The nation is run by four people – 'Hum do hamare do'. Everyone knows their names. Whose government is it, of 'hum do, hamare do',” he was quoted as saying in the Lower House amid uproar.
"Yesterday, while addressing the House, PM said that the Opposition is talking about the agitation, but not about the content and intent of farm laws. I thought I should make him happy today and speak on the content and intent of the laws," he said at the outset of his address.
‘PM Gave 3 Options – Hunger, Unemployment and Suicide’
The new farm laws will destroy India's food security system and hurt the rural economy, the Congress leader said, pointing out that they allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantities of foodgrains and hoard them.
“The PM says he has given options. Yes, you gave three options – hunger, unemployment and suicide.”Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by ANI
Calling it not just a farmers' agitation but that of the country, Gandhi called for the government to repeal the three contentious laws. He also appealed for the members to stand in silence in the House to pay homage to the farmers who have died during the protests, with members of Congress, TMC and DMK doing so.
Gandhi’s address came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and raised the issue of farm laws and the protests surrounding them.
The Congress has been attacking the Centre in the Parliament over the farmers’ protests and the alleged forceful implementation of the farm laws, leading to multiple adjournments of the House over the past few days.
