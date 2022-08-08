Quit India Movement Day: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts

The resolution of the Quit India movement was passed at the Mumbai session, following the failure of the Cripps Mission. Based on this resolution, the Bharat Chhodo Andolan marked the beginning of a large-scale non-violent mass struggle for the country’s independence.

Mahatma Gandhi said, “There is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You imprint it in your heart and let every breath of yours give an expression to it. The mantra is do or die. We shall either be free or die in the attempt." The slogans “Quit India" and “Do or Die" became battle cries for the freedom fighters during the Quit India movement.

However, the movement didn’t work out as it was expected to due to the sudden arrest of most of the Congress leaders in the early hours of 9 August. They were lodged in prisons in different parts of the country and the congress party was banned.

Lack of leadership, suppression by the British authorities, poor coordination, and the lack of a clear plan of action marred the August Movement. Though it was successful in its goal of uniting the Indian masses.