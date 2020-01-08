QBullet: Nirbhaya Rapists to be Hanged on 22 Jan; Deepika at JNU

The 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case finally moved towards closure when a city court on Tuesday ordered the hanging of the four death row convicts at 7am

on 22 January, saying they had been given “sufficient time and opportunity” to exhaust their legal remedies.

The order to execute the death sentence of the convicts – Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur – comes six years after another trial court had sentenced them to death.