1. PM, CMs to Discuss Graded Lockdown Exit on Video CallSeveral states want restrictions under the national lockdown to be eased in regions that have not witnessed local outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), an issue that will likely be deliberated at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers on Monday, 27 April, even as calls grew for curbs to remain in place in hot spots of the disease.The Prime Minister will on Monday interact with chief ministers in a video conference that is expected to focus on the next move in India’s battle plan against Covid-19, a highly contagious disease that has killed at least 205,000 people across the world. At the meeting, which could discuss a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown, the states are likely to ask for restrictions to be extended in the COVID-19 containment zones, officials from about a dozen states indicated.(Source: Hindustan Times)2. Centre Flags Gaps in Critical Care Infra; Shortages Worst in UP, Bihar, AssamThe Centre on Sunday presented to states a detailed account of the infirmities in India’s COVID-fighting infrastructure, including specifically, the shortage of isolation beds, ventilators, and ICU beds.According to a presentation made at the meeting, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam had the largest numbers of districts with grave shortages of all these three kinds of equipment. The presentation was based on data up to April 23.The meeting, which was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, was attended by the health secretaries of the states.According to data presented at the meeting, 183 districts across the country have fewer than 100 isolation beds – and 67 of these districts have seen cases of coronavirus infection. As many as 53 (out of 75) districts in UP have fewer than 100 isolation beds, the data show – and 31 of these districts have reported cases.(Source: The Indian Express)3. Govt May Stand Guarantee for Extra Funds to Bail out MSMEsThe government is considering a proposal to provide a guarantee to businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, for accessing additional working capital at a time when cash flow is severely impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.While discussions have taken place at various levels in the government, a final decision is expected to be taken soon, sources told TOI. Banks are already providing 10 percent additional working capital to take care of regular expenses, such as salary payments and electricity bills, and further enhancement in the limit through some sort of credit guarantee is proposed. The finance ministry is monitoring loan approvals and disbursement almost daily to ensure that fund flow for businesses is not a problem.“It may be another 15 percent above the existing limit, but these are only in the realm of discussion at the moment,” said an official.(Source: The Times of India)4. India Leading Fight, Must Keep Guard Up, Says PM ModiWhile warning against any complacency over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed citizens for going beyond their call of duty and leading the battle against the disease as he underlined that the health crisis will bring about radical changes in the way people live their lives and work.In his Mann ki Baat address, the Prime Minister emphasised that masks will now become an indispensable tool that everyone must use and called for restraint during festivals, including the ongoing Ramzan, and hoped that by Eid, the world would be rid of the pandemic.The PM also strongly defended India’s decision to provide medical supply to other countries at this time, in what appeared to be a reference to the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other drugs, and underscored how India’s traditional strengths – from yoga to Ayurveda – were important pillars in building immunity against the disease.(Source: Hindustan Times)5. Pressure on MFs: FinMin Takes Note of Franklin, in Talks With SEBI and RBIThe finance ministry is in discussion with regulators, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to address mutual funds’ need for liquidity and prevent panic selling in debt funds triggered by the abrupt closure of six credit schemes by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday.A senior government official, who did not wish to be named, said “(it) looks more of a liquidity issue rather than a credit risk problem”. “The finance ministry has taken note of the developments and is engaging with the regulators how best it can be resolved,” he said.(Source: The Indian Express)6. After a Month of Lockdown, Maharashtra Has 6 More Districts in RedWhile 21 states reported an improvement in caseload in one or more districts at the end of the 30-day lockdown, most in Maharashtra went the other way – from green to orange or orange to red, under the Central coding system – thus qualifying for a further tightening of measures.On April 15, there were 11 districts in Maharashtra in the red zone—these are the hotspots; 18 in the orange zone – these are non-hotspots but with cases; and 7 in the green zone, with no cases. By April 24, the situation had worsened: Maharashtra had 17 districts in the red zone, 16 in the orange zone, and three in the green zone.(Source: The Times of India)7. Delhi Won’t Ease Curbs Beyond Centre’s Guidelines: KejriwalThere will be no lockdown relaxations in Delhi until 3 May except those suggested by the Union home ministry, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, insisting that his government’s focus is on bringing down coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in the city.Kejriwal said neighbourhood and stand-alone shops will be allowed to reopen, but markets, shopping complexes and malls will remain closed. Curbs in containment zones will continue, the CM said in a press briefing. “Measures we take after May 3 will depend on the guidelines issued by the Central government,” said Kejriwal.Delhi currently has 95 containment zones, which are under strict surveillance and subjected to periodic sanitisation, door-to-door health checks of residents and scaled-up testing.(Source: Hindustan Times)8. Alarm Bells Ringing in Ahmedabad: 19 Deaths in One Day, 67 in One WeekWith 19 patients succumbing to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad Sunday, including a Congress corporator, Gujarat’s largest city has registered 105 deaths linked to the virus overall – more fatalities than any other city in the country, apart from Mumbai with 204 deaths. Pune with 77 deaths, Indore (57) and Delhi (51) are next in line.As many as 67 of the virus-linked deaths in Ahmedabad have been reported since April 20. During the same period, Mumbai reported 65 deaths. Outside Ahmedabad, only one death was reported in Gujarat Sunday – from Vadodara.Ahmedabad district has accounted for over 68 per cent of the total deaths in the state, which reached 153 Sunday. Ahmedabad and Surat are among the five new hotspots, including Chennai, Hyderabad and Thane, that will be monitored by Central teams.(Source: The Indian Express)9. 50 IRS Officers Face Probe for Unsolicited Hike-Tax CallAn annoyed government distanced itself from controversial tax proposals such as a COVID-19 cess and a wealth tax on the rich from a group of revenue service officials, not just rejecting the suggestions but also ordering an inquiry against the officers who released the report on Sunday, 27 April.The prompt rebuttal was meant to stop panic among taxpayers, who are already nervous about the future with incomes under stress. The Indian Revenue Service officers association also offered a clarification that the report did not represent the views of all officers.The "policy suggestions" titled, 'Fiscal Options and Response to COVID-19 Epidemic' (FORCE), by 50 young IRS officers was shared on social media through the IRS association's Twitter account late on Saturday evening with the full report.(Source: The Times of India)