QBullet: Jail for Attacks on Medicos; Govt to Scale Up PCR Tests

In the backdrop of persistent attacks on health care workers in the front line of the battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Centre has approved an ordinance to make such attacks a cognisable and non-bailable offence, expedite investigation, imprison those convicted to up to seven years, and impose stringent penalties on vandalism and damage to property.

Underlining its importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

(Source: Hindustan Times)