QBullet: India COVID-19 Cases Near 20,000; ICMR on Rapid Tests

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose above the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, but the rate at which this threshold was crossed – it took more than 8 days for the tally to double – raises hopes that the country may be able to avert the sort of devastation seen in some other parts of the world.

Globally, there are now 2.5 million infections and close to 175,000 deaths. In India, the number of fatalities on Tuesday was 644.

(Source: Hindustan Times)