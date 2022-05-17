'Put Your House in Order': India on Pak's Resolution on J&K Delimitation

On 12 May, the National Assembly of Pakistan had passed a resolution 'rejecting' the Delimitation Commission’s report released earlier this month, saying that the Indian government aims to convert the Muslim majority of the region into a minority.

"It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda," the central government stated, taking a jibe against the recent political coup in the neighbouring country where Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister and Shehbaz Sharif was instated in his place.

The Indian foreign ministry further said that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

Earlier this month, the delimitation commission signed off the final report on the basis of which the new electoral jurisdictions will come into force in J&K.