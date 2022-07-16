MP Simranjit Singh Mann Stirs Controversy by Calling Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'

Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday, 15 July, said, "A newly elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country."

"Indians are able to breathe in a free nation because these men sacrificed their present for our future. But Simranjit Mann regrettably does not respect a national hero," he added.

He also demanded unconditional apology from Mann for calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would initiate a legal action, if required, against Mann for 'disrespecting martyr Bhagat Singh', he added