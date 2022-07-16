MP Simranjit Singh Mann Stirs Controversy by Calling Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has demanded unconditional apology from Simranjit Singh Mann
The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) Simranjit Singh Mann from Sangrur, Punjab, has stirred a controversy by making a comment on Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
On Thursday, 14 July, during his interaction in Karnal with reporters, Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a 'terrorist', reported news agency PTI.
"Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not," Mann said.
Mann's statement has come under fire as various politicians have criticised it.
Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday, 15 July, said, "A newly elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country."
"Indians are able to breathe in a free nation because these men sacrificed their present for our future. But Simranjit Mann regrettably does not respect a national hero," he added.
He also demanded unconditional apology from Mann for calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would initiate a legal action, if required, against Mann for 'disrespecting martyr Bhagat Singh', he added
AAP Punjab also tweeted that the comment by Mann is 'irresponsible'. "Sangrur MP, Simranjeet Singh Mann, calling revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a "terrorist" is disgraceful and disrespectful," they added.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal President, said that every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. "Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom’s unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. Simranjeet Singh Mann is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world," he added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
