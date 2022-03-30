Punjab CM Mann Announces Two Key Decisions on Pvt School Fee, Books & Uniform
"Orders have been given to private schools in the state to not increase the admission fee this semester," he said.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, 30 March, announced that the state government has asked private schools not to increase the admission fee this semester and make their books and uniforms available at all shops near the school premises.
"Punjab government has made two major decisions regarding education. Orders have been given to the private schools in the state to not increase the admission fee this semester. This comes into immediate effect," Mann said.
"Secondly, no private school will ask the parents to go to a specific shop to purchase uniforms and books. Schools will make their books and uniforms available at all shops in that area, and parents will be able to purchase from any shop of their choice," he added.
On Tuesday, 29 Mach, Mann had said that he was working to make Punjabi University free from debt so that it could regain its glory as a seat of higher learning.
"Our priority is to provide world-class education to the students of the state," he had said.
He also assured that all pending issues of school and college teachers would be resolved soon.
"Our youth will get enough opportunities to exhibit their capacities and capabilities in the state so that they could become ideal citizens of society."
On Monday, 28 March, Mann had announced a doorstep ration delivery scheme applicable across the state.
"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver the ration at that time," Mann said in a video.
He also mentioned that the scheme was optional, and ration-card holders may opt out if they wished.
"The ration will be of good quality and not substandard. It will be delivered to you in clean packages too."
