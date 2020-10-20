Punjab AAP MLAs Stage Protest Inside Assembly Over Farm Bill

The MLAs of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, 20 October, slammed the Punjab government for not tabling a Bill to counter the new farm laws on the first day of a special assembly session and staged a sit-in protest inside the State Assembly, news agency ANI reported.

Later in the evening, the AAP MLAs spent the night inside the assembly building to protest against the Punjab government. Several AAP MLAs had also sat in the well of the house until late on Monday, demanding the copies of the draft bill, reported NDTV.