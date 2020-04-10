Pune on High Alert as COVID-19 Kills 16 in 36 Hours: Report

The administration has reportedly decided to shut down areas in eastern Pune. including hotspots like Gultekdi, RTO office and Dattawadi.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India shot up to 6,412‬ on Friday, with the death toll standing at 199. According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,709 active cases and as many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged.

The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs.15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package.

(With inputs from India Today and PTI)