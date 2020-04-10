Pune on High Alert as COVID-19 Kills 16 in 36 Hours: Report
Pune has reported 16 deaths in 36 hours, taking the toll to 24 on Friday, 10 April, according to an India Today report. As many as 13 new cases were detected on Thursday, taking the district total to 210.
In response to the alarming development, the district administration has decided to shut down the wholesale market at Gultekdi from Friday. However, the grocery and pulses market will be operational in the area, India Today reports.
Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for housing societies to buy vegetable and grocery items online, according to the publication.
The administration has reportedly decided to shut down areas in eastern Pune. including hotspots like Gultekdi, RTO office and Dattawadi.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India shot up to 6,412 on Friday, with the death toll standing at 199. According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,709 active cases and as many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged.
The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs.15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package.
(With inputs from India Today and PTI)
