23-Yr-Old Woman Involved with Pulwama Terrorists: Mother Opens Up

Asked about the NIA claim that the video of Adil Dar, the Pulwama bomber, was shot at their home, she said: “We don’t know. They used to come and lock themselves in the adjoining room. They didn’t allow anyone inside, except when they needed food.”

According to an officer who initially probed the case, Jaish terrorists visited the Hikripora house on more than 10 occasions in 2018 and 2019, and sometimes stayed for two to three days.

A neighbour of Shah’s, who spoke with The Quint on condition of anonymity, said terrorists are rumoured to often show up in adjoining villages. “Some people support terrorists. Call it bad luck or whatever, she was caught,” he said.