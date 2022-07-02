Pulitzer-Winner Sanna Mattoo Stopped From Travelling to Paris 'Without a Reason'

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer-winning photojournalist, was reportedly stopped by immigration authorities while trying to fly to Paris from Delhi.

After the incident, Mattoo tweeted saying, “I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport.”

“I was not given any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally,” she said.