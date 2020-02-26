Proving Ravi Pujari’s Role in Decade-old Cases Challenge for Cops
Wanted gangster Ravi Pujari’s arrest was a big victory for the Karnataka police, who have been facing criticism over the handling of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the state; but this big catch poses a difficult challenge as well.
Since most of the cases involving Ravi Pujari are more than a decade old, proving his role in these cases will not be easy for the police department. Police will have to unearth his large network of informants who helped him run his extortion business sitting in Africa.
“This will not be an easy task. Many of them worked as freelancers. However, we have a list of people who have worked for him. Some have been arrested in the past and others will be picked in the due course of time,” said a senior police officer.
Cops Focus on Main Cases
As the interrogation progress, senior police officers said they are focusing on two cases - the 2007 double murder where the gangsters henchmen murders two employees of Shabnam Developers in Tilak Nagar and the murder of a builder named Subbaraju in Vyalikaval in 2001. Police officers said since the red corner notice was issued based on the Tilak Nagar case, it has been given priority.
The other major cases against him include his henchmen carrying out shootouts at Bollywood production company UTV’s office in 2009, and at the office of Mantri Developers in 2010, both in Bengaluru.
Court Grants His Two Requests
Arrested for his involvement in more than 97 cases, including 12 murders in Karnataka, Pujari’s interrogation is expected to take time. According to police, there were two requests put forth by the Pujari’s lawyers: presence of a lawyer during the interrogation and the entire process being on camera. This two requests have been granted by the court.
Meanwhile, teams from central agencies and other states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala, are in touch with their Karnataka counterparts to seek his custody, Amar Kumar Pandey, ADGP (L&O) said. He said that since the Karnataka police got his custody first, they will get the first preference. After relevant investigations into the cases are conducted, he will he handed over, he said. Apart from the 97 cases in Karnataka, Pujari is also wanted in more than 100 cases in states across the country.
