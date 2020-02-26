Proving Ravi Pujari’s Role in Decade-old Cases Challenge for Cops

Wanted gangster Ravi Pujari’s arrest was a big victory for the Karnataka police, who have been facing criticism over the handling of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the state; but this big catch poses a difficult challenge as well.

Since most of the cases involving Ravi Pujari are more than a decade old, proving his role in these cases will not be easy for the police department. Police will have to unearth his large network of informants who helped him run his extortion business sitting in Africa.

“This will not be an easy task. Many of them worked as freelancers. However, we have a list of people who have worked for him. Some have been arrested in the past and others will be picked in the due course of time,” said a senior police officer.