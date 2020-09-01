Income Tax Dept Attaches VK Sasikala’s Assets Worth Rs 300 Crore

In 2017, the officials from the Income Tax Department had conducted searches in over 180 properties belonging to Sasikala and her family. The raided locations were spread across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry including the offices of AIADMK mouthpieces Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV.

Searches were also conducted at the same time in the residences of Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan, Kodanad Tea Estate owned by Jayalalithaa, Jazz Cinemas, Sharada Paper and Boards office, Midas Distilleries, Senthil Group of Companies and Nilgiri furniture shop in Coimbatore.

All these were either owned or managed by Sasikala or her family members. The searches were conducted in connection with suspected money laundering, tax evasion, shell companies and dubious transactions.