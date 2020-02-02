NIA Summons IIT Guwahati Professor, Reportedly Over CAA Protests

An IIT spokesperson confirmed his summoning as a witness in a case, The report said.

Media reports speculate that in December, the Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the government had evidence that an academician played an important role in the anti-CAA protests that led to the death of six people.

Four people died after being shot by police, while another was killed when a shop he was sleeping in was set on fire. Another man was beaten to death during a protest.

Professor Saikia’s research area is economic, environmental and political history of modern Assam. He penned ‘The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra’ and ‘Geographical Exploration and Historical Investigation: John Peter Wade in Assam’ in 2019.