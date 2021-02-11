PM Modi to Visit Poll-Bound TN And Kerala on 14 February

Modi is expected to interact with BJP leaders after the event. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to visit Villupuram to attend a function organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha. Party chief JP Nadda is expected to visit the state in late February.

Seat-sharing between the AIADMK and BJP is expected to be finalised during his visit.



Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Tamil Nadu to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Metro Rail services in Chennai when Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reiterated their commitment to the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the upcoming elections. BJP’s national president JP Nadda had then visited the state during Pongal.

During his visit to Kerala, the PM will also inaugurate the Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex at a new Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) plant in Kochi and is also slated to meet the state's BJP team.

Modi will interact with core committee members of the state unit and discuss poll strategies, said BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday.