Pride Superseding Fear: Mizo Jews in Israel Fight against Hamas

As news of the Israel-Hamas war broke, my immediate thought was of my friend Reuven Darngawn, currently serving in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). Is he alright? Is he on the battlefield? Although I have never met Reuven in person, we became friends through a Facebook community group called ‘Mizo Manchester United Fans’ and have remained friends for almost 11 years now, keeping up with each other’s lives.

Born in a small town in Mizoram, he was one of the many Mizo Jews who migrated to Israel. I have seen his journey from joining the IDF to his marriage, to becoming a father of two and now, preparing to fight for his country. Reuven moved to Israel from Mizoram as part of the Bnei Menashe exodus in 2005 and has been serving in the Israeli army.

I dropped a text to find out if he is safe. His response gave me some sort of relief. He was at home but prepared to serve his nation at a moment's notice. He keeps vigil over his mobile phone, expecting a call anytime. His two younger brothers have already been deployed and he asked me to keep them in my prayers.