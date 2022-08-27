'Punished Physically': Pregnant Professor Accuses JNU Admin of Harassment

An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, on Friday, 26 August, accused the varsity administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.

Addressing a press conference, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, said, "I am being severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially. Due to the atrocities by the administration, I fell unconscious at my university residence and was rushed to the...hospital in an ambulance on July 26."