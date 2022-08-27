ADVERTISEMENT

'Punished Physically': Pregnant Professor Accuses JNU Admin of Harassment

"I am being severely harassed physically, mentally and socially," said Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at JNU.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
'Punished Physically': Pregnant Professor Accuses JNU Admin of Harassment
i

An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, on Friday, 26 August, accused the varsity administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.

Addressing a press conference, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, said, "I am being severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially. Due to the atrocities by the administration, I fell unconscious at my university residence and was rushed to the...hospital in an ambulance on July 26."

Dixit alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible.
Also Read

Pregnancy and Diet: Say No to These Foods

Pregnancy and Diet: Say No to These Foods
ADVERTISEMENT

The JNU administration did not respond to calls from the Press Trust of India to seek its response.

In a statement, the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) said the administration should refrain from attempting to violate teachers' dignity.

"We demand safety and security for the female faculty member and her family," the JNUTF said.

Also Read

'BJP Perturbed, Wants to Topple Govt': Jharkhand Ministers, Meet With CM Afoot

'BJP Perturbed, Wants to Topple Govt': Jharkhand Ministers, Meet With CM Afoot

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  JNU administration 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×