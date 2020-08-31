Pranab Mukherjee in Septic Shock, Health Condition Declines
“He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists,” a statement said.
There has been a decline in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, reported news agency ANI, citing Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi’s Cantonment area.
According to ANI, the Army Hospital said on Monday, 31 August:
“There is a decline in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.”
BACKGROUND
Previously, on 24 August, ANI had reported that former President Pranab Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, was deeply comatose and being treated for respiratory infection at the Army Research and Referral Hospital.
The hospital had then informed that his vital parameters were stable and he was on ventilatory support
On 21 August, the former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted thanking everyone for the good wishes and prayers people had been sending for her father’s quick recovery.
Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on 10 August for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.
He served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
