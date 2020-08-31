Pranab Mukherjee in Septic Shock, Health Condition Declines

Previously, on 24 August, ANI had reported that former President Pranab Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, was deeply comatose and being treated for respiratory infection at the Army Research and Referral Hospital.



The hospital had then informed that his vital parameters were stable and he was on ventilatory support



On 21 August, the former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted thanking everyone for the good wishes and prayers people had been sending for her father’s quick recovery.

Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on 10 August for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.

He served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.