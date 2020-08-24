Pranab Mukherjee ‘Deeply Comatose, Vital Parameters Are Stable’
Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, is currently deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, as per ANI.
His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support, hospital officials have said.
Earlier, doctors attending on the 84-year-old stated he is being closely monitored by a team of specialists. On 19 August, the authorities had stated that the former President's health condition had deteriorated.
Pranab Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on 10 August for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.
On 21 August, the former President’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted thanking everyone for the good wishes and prayers people had been sending for her father’s quick recovery.
Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.
