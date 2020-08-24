Pranab Mukherjee ‘Deeply Comatose, Vital Parameters Are Stable’

Earlier, doctors attending on the 84-year-old stated he is being closely monitored by a team of specialists. On 19 August, the authorities had stated that the former President's health condition had deteriorated.

Pranab Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted on 10 August for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.

On 21 August, the former President’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted thanking everyone for the good wishes and prayers people had been sending for her father’s quick recovery.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.