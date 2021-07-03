Watch: Pragya Thakur Plays Basketball, Leaves Congress Surprised

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur can be seen playing basketball in Bhopal. Thakur has been mostly seen sitting in a wheelchair as she suffers from multiple ailments.

The BJP leader had visited the basketball court in the Shakti Nagar area on Thursday, 1 July, where she went to attend a sapling plantation event, and after seeing the players play on court, she decided to take a shot, NDTV reported.

In the video, the MP from Bhopal, surrounded by camerapersons, can be seen walking and dribbling the ball and finally netting it hoop, as people around her applauded.

Watch the video here: