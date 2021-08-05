From Pain in Rio to Smile in Tokyo – PR Sreejesh's Emotions on Twitter

The Indian men's hockey team won 5-4 against Germany and bagged their first medal in hockey at the Olympics in 41 years. This is India's first medal in the sport since winning the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. One of the stars of the campaign for India is veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who made crucial saves at various junctures in the tournament.

Sreejesh made his debut back in 2006. He captained the team, which finished 8th at the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to Belgium in the quarter-final. The goalkeeper was disheartened after the loss and expressed his feelings on Twitter.