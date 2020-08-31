‘Scholar Par Excellence’: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, one of India’s most respected politicians, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, 31 August.

The former President, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. On 31 August, Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the former President’s demise through a tweet.

“With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," he tweeted.