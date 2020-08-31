‘Scholar Par Excellence’: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee
The former President and one of India’s most respected politicians, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday.
Former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, one of India’s most respected politicians, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, 31 August.
The former President, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. On 31 August, Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the former President’s demise through a tweet.
“With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," he tweeted.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Pranab Mukherjee has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation,” he tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences, saying “Pranab Da’s demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss.”
President Ram Nath Kovind said that Pranab Mukherjee was “endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum,” he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also mourned the demise of the former president, offering his deepest condolences.
In her tribute to the former president, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she “periodically benefitted from his wise counsel”.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar praised Mukherjee, saying that he was “intelligent and capable”.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli also expressed his condolence in a tweet.
