Why Did Hundreds of Migrant Labourers Gather Near Bandra Station?

At about 3:30 pm, around 1,500 migrant labourers gathered outside Mumbai’s Bandra terminus. Anxious about the lockdown being extended till 3 May, these workers sought an intervention from the authorities that would enable them to return home amid the lockdown.

While it is still not fully clear as to why they assumed that Indian Railways had resumed its service after remaining shut since 22 March, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik claimed it might have been caused by misleading media reports.