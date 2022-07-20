Cop Mowed Down by Container Truck in Gujarat; Third Incident in Two Days

A police constable was on Wednesday, 20 July, mowed down by a container truck at Gujarat's Borsad city, after he tried to stop the vehicle.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Wednesday, when the police officer, identified as Karansinh Raj, was on his duty at a vehicle checking point on a highway near Anand district's Borsad. Raj had reportedly tried to stop a suspicious truck, registered in Rajasthan.

However, the truck driver allegedly ran the vehicle over the 40-year-old police officer and fled the scene. Police later found the truck abandoned near the site where the attack took place.