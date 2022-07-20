Cop Mowed Down by Container Truck in Gujarat; Third Incident in Two Days
A police constable was on Wednesday, 20 July, mowed down by a speeding container truck at Gujarat's Borsad city.
The incident took place at around 1 am on Wednesday, when the police officer, identified as Karansinh Raj, was on his duty at a vehicle checking point on a highway near Anand district's Borsad. Raj had reportedly tried to stop a suspicious truck, registered in Rajasthan.
However, the truck driver allegedly ran the vehicle over the 40-year-old police officer and fled the scene. Police later found the truck abandoned near the site where the attack took place.
Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai told news agency PTI that the police officer died during his treatment at a hospital at around 11.30 am. "He was grievously injured," Desai said.
Speaking to news agency ANI, R Ajit, DSP of Anand district, said that they have identified the accused driver. Further probe is underway.
This is the third such incident in a span of just two days. A sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno in Jharkhand's Ranchi was killed after a pickup van ran over her in the wee hours of Wednesday. She was posted near Tupudana area.
A day earlier on Tuesday, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi from Haryana was crushed to death by an illegal mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon. The incident happened after the DSP went to the site to reportedly stop the instance of illegal mining taking place there.
