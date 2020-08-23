Delhi Police Arrest IIPM’s Arindam Chaudhuri Over Tax Irregularity
Police also arrested a colleague of Chaudhuri, and both of them have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
Arindam Chaudhuri, director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), was arrested by the CGST South Delhi Commissionerate on Friday over alleged tax evasion, reported The Times of India. Police also arrested a colleague of Chaudhuri, and both of them have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
According to reports, the arrest was made over irregularities in IIPM balance sheets. He allegedly made a credit entry of nearly Rs 23 crore after facing a cash shortfall to pay the service tax. He showed this amount in next year's balance sheets, but this was never paid, said the report.
The TOI report quoting sources said Chaudhuri owns 90% of the company. In 2018, an indirect tax tribunal upheld the entire service tax demand against IIPM, saying there was no scope to exclude “academic courses” conducted by the institute from the levy of the tax demand.
Chaudhuri was earlier arrested in March this year over the allegation of submitting a forged medical certificate when police asked him to join the investigation in connection with a 2016 case.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
