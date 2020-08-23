Delhi Police Arrest IIPM’s Arindam Chaudhuri Over Tax Irregularity

Arindam Chaudhuri, director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), was arrested by the CGST South Delhi Commissionerate on Friday over alleged tax evasion, reported The Times of India. Police also arrested a colleague of Chaudhuri, and both of them have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to reports, the arrest was made over irregularities in IIPM balance sheets. He allegedly made a credit entry of nearly Rs 23 crore after facing a cash shortfall to pay the service tax. He showed this amount in next year's balance sheets, but this was never paid, said the report.