PM Releases Rs 17,100 Crore in Bank Accounts of Over 8 Cr Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 9 August, transferred Rs 17,100 crore in the bank accounts of over 8 crore farmers as the sixth instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which is aimed at providing minimum income support to farmers.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund – with a capital of Rs 1 lakh crore – was launched through a video conference by the prime minister during which he said that the money went straight to the farmers and that the objective of the scheme was being fulfilled.

Under the scheme, which was launched in 2018, the prime minister said that the government has transferred Rs 75,000 crore in the bank accounts of the farmers.