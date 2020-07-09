Atmanirbhar Bharat Not About Being Self-Contained, Closed: PM Modi

With his address coming at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdowns have battered the global as well as the Indian economies, the PM said, “We are already seeing green shoots of economic recovery.” History has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic, he added.

On the country’s pharmaceutical industry, Modi said it is an asset not just for India, but for the entire world. “It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries.”

Regarding India’s role in developing a vaccine for COVID-19, he said, “I’m certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered.”