Atmanirbhar Bharat Not About Being Self-Contained, Closed: PM Modi
Delivering the address at India Global Week, Modi said India remains one of the most open economies in the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 July, said that an ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ is not about being self-contained or closed to the world, but rather about being self-sustaining and self-generating.
Delivering the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, Modi asserted that India remains one of the most open economies in the world.
“We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities that India does today.”PM Modi at India Global Week 2020, as quoted by ANI
With his address coming at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdowns have battered the global as well as the Indian economies, the PM said, “We are already seeing green shoots of economic recovery.” History has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic, he added.
On the country’s pharmaceutical industry, Modi said it is an asset not just for India, but for the entire world. “It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries.”
Regarding India’s role in developing a vaccine for COVID-19, he said, “I’m certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered.”
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.