India's Economy Picking Up Pace Once Again: PM Modi at CII Meeting

India's economy is picking up pace once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, 11 August, as he addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting, 2021.

"All friends and organisations in the industry are a major part of India's growth story. With efforts of all of you, India's economy is picking up pace once again. There is rarely a day when a CEO doesn't issue a statement or there's not a report on new opportunities," Modi was quoted as saying.

The PM also emphasised on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' (self-reliant India), saying Indians want products made in India. "It is not necessary for it to be an Indian company, but every Indian now wants to use products that are made in India. The nation has made up its mind," Modi added.